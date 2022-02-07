upGrad Abroad Launches Bridge for Engineering Graduates to Pursue Masters in France

upGrad Abroad, a ‘Study Abroad’ vertical of upGrad, Asia’s higher EdTech major, announced a partnership with ESIGELEC, France to offer a Bridge programme for masters’ in engineering. The partnership will provide learners from BSc and BCA backgrounds with a regular science degree to pursue a master’s degree in engineering in France and expand their career opportunities.

ESIGELEC is a French Graduate School with a strong focus on Information Technology and Electronics. The three-and-a-half-month online module, designed by ESIGELEC and powered by upGrad, covers topics such as engineering mathematics, engineering physics, electrical engineering, signal and systems, control systems, biographical studies, and communication skills taught by renowned international faculty. Through this partnership, learners can also avail post-study work visa support and career support, after course completion.

For those willing to pursue masters in software engineering and digital transformation one should be a BCA or BSc (IT/Computer Science) graduate with 60 per cent marks, and those willing to obtain Masters in electronics and embedded systems, one must be a BSc (electronics) graduate with 60 per cent marks. Additionally, a minimum of 50 per cent marks in all subjects of the bridge program is mandatory to transfer to ESIGELEC, France.

Advertisement

Ankur Dhawan, President, upGrad Abroad, commented, “The bridge program will not only aim to upskill learners in various Technology disciplines but also aid them through with working visa and career support, on completion to ensure that our learners can pursue a career in France.

H.E. Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India, said: “Student exchanges are a cornerstone of the Indo-French friendship. I am glad that more and more Indian students are choosing France for their study abroad, especially following the 2018 agreement on Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications and France’s efforts to expand partnerships between higher education institutions in our two countries. France is home to world-class engineering colleges and this partnership between UpGrad & ESIGELEC is one more step towards achieving our goal of welcoming 20 000 Indian students in France by 2025."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.