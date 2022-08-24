KnowledgeHut upGrad, Bangalore-based technology skilling provider and a part of upGrad announced the launch of Data engineering and AI Engineering Bootcamps. It has the competency and depth to provide comprehensive package with all the possible tools and technologies needed to cover the entire spectrum in the Data Science category. Over the next two to three quarters, KnowledgeHut will take the current 40 Data Science courses to more than 100 ensuring that learners are fully equipped with the tools they need for the future.

AI engineers lead technology’s charge into the future and it is currently one of the most in-demand roles. AI engineers combine engineering, computer science, and machine learning principles to give machines problem-solving abilities. AI engineers create advanced learning models applicable across industries including manufacturing, finance and healthcare among many others. AI engineers are responsible for influential inventions like self-driving cars, AI-generated video and music suggestions and predictive analysis in sports etc.

Similarly, demand for Data Engineers is also skyrocketing. While Data Scientists use their skills to create models and solve problems, data engineers build and manage the infrastructure that sits between data sources and data analytics. Data engineers work in a variety of settings to build systems that collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for data scientists and business analysts to interpret. Their ultimate goal is to make data accessible so that organizations can use it to evaluate and optimize their performance, making Data Engineers central to and enterprise’s data team. Aligned with the industry 2.0 vision, learners successfully completing the course are expected to get salaries of around Rs 40-60 lakhs per annum.

LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report ranked data science as the fastest growing segment and has witnessed a growth of over 650% since 2012 and slated to grow to 230.80 billion dollars by 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “India’s data engineering segment is currently pegged at USD 18.2 billion and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 36.7% in the next five years to reach USD 86.9 billion by 2027. The demand for data and AI engineering focused talent has seen an enormous surge, and most companies are extensively hiring for these roles. These courses are especially critical for learners with some amount of experience who are looking to level up in the careers. Our new engineering bootcamps have been specially designed and customized for experienced professionals to equip and empower them the right skills-sets and keep them in demand for the future roles as they evolve in the workplace".

“Today multiple sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, fintech and telecommunications among other, are deploying data and AI based solutions that have engineers are the core. With more promising opportunities emerging in this segment, it is crucial that we offer the necessary and relevant training with the required skill competencies and updated domain knowledge. Our courses offer a holistic learning experience including interview training to enable learners find the best possible job with the best possible pay, across the world", added Mr Reddy.

As part of the bootcamps, KnowledgeHut’s programs will be offered in flexible online self-paced and blended learning formats for an integrated learning experience. The Data Engineering bootcamp will be structured in two phases. In the foundation phase, candidates will learn about cutting-edge tools and technologies including Data warehousing, Linux, Python, SQL, Hadoop, MongoDB, Big Data processing, Big Data security, AWS etc. In the advanced learning phase, learners will be designing and creating databases, capturing and analyzing data, building APIs with CRUD functionalities, preparing data models, etc. As is the case for all of Knowledgehut’s bootcamps, the courses will enable learners strengthen their portfolios, giving them the capability to handle complex business problems in the data engineering and data science environment. The AI Engineering course is designed with a problem-solution approach where learners will gain insights about the deployment of Python Basics, Statistics and Math, Machine Learning and Neural Networks.

Apart from the comprehensive course curriculum, the Knowledgehut bootcamps also come with the advantage of being on the PRISM platform, KnowledgeHut’s flagship learning experience platform. PRISM’s user-friendly dashboard empowers learners with a 360-degree immersive learning experience —where live interactive instructor-led-sessions are combined with microlearning modules. Learner comprehension is assessed real-time and strengthened with knowledge retention quizzes, assessments, assignments, and projects. Driving Knowledgehut’s outcome focus, PRISM’s comprehensive assessment framework maps real-world job roles to the combination of skills that a learner needs to succeed. Every learning asset on PRISM is mapped to this hierarchical framework, and as learners progress through the program, their macro level progress is observed and fed into PRISM’s reporting framework which provides realistic insights into the performance and progress of the learner.

