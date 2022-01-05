upGrad Launches Short-term Courses in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics

upGrad has partnered with Fullstack Academy, and Caltech University to introduce two new certificate programmes, each in cybersecurity and data analytics. The newly launched programmes are launched for professionals with subject knowledge and attain enhanced, positive career outcomes and results.

The cybersecurity certificate programme is for 29 weeks, and the data analytics certificate programme is for 36 weeks. Both courses have been designed by global leaders from California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Center for Technology and Management Education (CTME)

Caltech’s Center for Technology and Management Education. The curriculum includes live and recorded lectures along with the flexibility to learn while professionals are already pursuing a job in parallel.

The new programmes will include dedicated networking sessions, interview preparation, and mock interviews to help learners derive best-of-career results for themselves, said the edtech company.

Jerrad Tausz, president of Fullstack Academy said, “Professionals are looking for flexible ways to learn new skills as they adapt to today’s evolving workforce. Through these bootcamps, students will develop the skills needed to fill well-paying, in-demand tech jobs across the country."

Commenting on the launch, Phalgun Kompalli, Co-founder at upGrad, said, “The pandemic-led demand for cloud skills and related roles have contributed towards widening the skill gap in the country. Our strategic partnership with the Fullstack Academy for bringing Caltech’s programs closer to the Indian professionals is a breakthrough initiative and is also aimed at reviving the GDP of the country."

“Local learners can experience practical, live sessions in Data Analytics or Cybersecurity that are the same rigour and quality as Caltech CTME’s US-based bootcamp programmes. Through our partnership with upGrad and Fullstack Academy, we are delivering programmes in India in parallel with our US-based programs, providing value to enterprise organizations and their distributed teams who are looking to upskill in the fast-evolving tech landscape," said Dr Rick Hefner, executive director, Caltech CTME.

