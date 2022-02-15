UPJEE 2022 Application Forms at jeecup.admissions.nic.in: How to Apply, Eligibility, Exam Pattern

>UPJEE 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the application forms for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022 today, February 15. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the engineering entrance exam at the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the application form released today will be available till April 17. Candidates will also get a window to edit the application forms between April 18 to 22. The exam is scheduled to be held from June 6 to 12. Those who clear UPJEE 2022 will be eligible to seek admission to polytechnic colleges based in Uttar Pradesh.

UPJEE 2022: Eligibility Criteria

>Educational qualification: Candidates who have cleared class 10 are eligible to apply for UPJEE 2022. Further, those who have cleared class 12 exams or are about to appear for the 12th board exam this year can also apply for the exam.

>Age limit: They must also be 14 years of age as of July 1, 2022.

UPJEE 2022: Documents to upload

— Scanned copy of the photo of the applicant

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

UPJEE 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPJEE

Step 2. Click on the UPJEE 2022 registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the new register, fill in details to register

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, fill out the form

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the form, download and save a copy of the form for further use

UPJEE 2022: Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs 300 for the application form. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 200.

UPJEE 2022: Exam pattern

The UPJEE 2022 will feature objective-type questions only. It will be held for a duration of three hours. There will be a total of 100 questions and the total marks will be 400. For each correct question, four marks will be awarded to the candidate and one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi.

