UPJEE 2022 Counselling Begins Today, Seat Allotment Result on Sept 9, Check Schedule Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022 counselling schedule has been released. It will begin from today, September 7. “Registration and Choice filling for Online Counseling 2022 will start from 7th September 2022," reads the official notification. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the UP JEECUP counselling 2022 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The first round of registration, choice filling and locking will go on till September 9. The seat allotment result will be released on September 10. The online freeze/float option selection for all candidates, document verification will take place from Sept 11 to 13, up to 5 pm. The second round of registration too will take place during this time, and the allotment list will be released on Sept 14. The round three registration will be held between Sept 16 to 18.

The round three admission process will end on Sept 23, as per the official notice and classes for the new academic session will commence on Sept 24. Candidates must note that as per vacancies left, there will be four more rounds of counselling for students not admitted. That, however, will be done after commencement of classes.

Advertisement

UPJEE Counselling 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the required details, upload documents, pay fees

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the application form for further use

Student will need to submit some documents after they freeze their seats at the colleges. This includes self attested photocopies of the UPJEE 2022 counselling call letter, admit card, photographs, rank card, classes 10 and 12 marksheets, and category certificate (if any).

The UPJEE (polytechnic) exam was conducted from June 27 to June 30, and the result was declared on July 18. Candidates who made it to the merit or rank list can take part in the counselling process for admissions to government and private polytechnic colleges across the state.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here