UPJEE 2022 Postponed, Revised Dates Soon: JEECUP

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has postponed the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022. The exam was scheduled to be held from June 6 to 10 but has now been deferred. The revised dates will be released soon, the official website reads. The council has not stated the reason behind the postponement.

“Online CBT based examinations of JEECUP (polytechnic) 2022 has been postponed. New date will be announced shortly," the official notice reads. Those who clear UPJEE 2022 will be eligible to seek admission to polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who had applied for the exam can check the official notice at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have cleared class 10 are eligible to apply for UPJEE. Those who have cleared class 12 exams or are about to appear for the board exams are also eligible to apply for the exam. The application process for UPJEE 2022 concluded on April 17.

UPJEE 2022: Exam pattern

The UPJEE 2022 will be held in the online mode. It will feature objective-type questions only and will be conducted for a duration of three hours. There will be a total of 100 questions per paper consisting of a total marks of 400. For each correct question, four marks will be awarded to the candidate and one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi only.

Those who clear the UPJEE 2022 will have to go through the counselling process. The counselling is usually in two rounds of seat allotment. Candidates who clear the examination will have to register and pay fees for counselling. The process will begin with choice filling and locking of seats. It will be followed by online freezing of choice selection and document verification after which students will have to pay a security fee of Rs 3000 through the online mode to reserve the seats.

