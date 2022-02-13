UPJEE 2022 Registrations from February 15, Exams from June 6

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conduct the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022 from June 6 to 12. The application process for the exam will begin on February 15 and will continue till April 17. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The application form correction window will be available from April 18 to 22. The admit card for the UPJEE 2022 will be released on May 29. The exam is held every year for candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates who have cleared class 10 are eligible to apply for UPJEE 2022. Those who have cleared class 12 exams or are about to appear this year can also apply for the exam. They must also be 14 years of age as of July 1, 2022. Before applying candidates must keep their class 10 and 12 certificates, Aadhaar cards ready.

UPJEE 2022: Documents to upload

— Scanned copy of the photo of the applicant

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

UPJEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEECUP

Step 2. Click on the UPJEE 2022 registration link on the homepage

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form

Step 5: Upload documents

Step 6. Pay the fees. Submit

Step 7. Download and save a copy of the form for further use

UPJEE 2022: Application fees

Those belonging to the general/ OBC category will have to pay Rs 300 while reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 200.

UPJEE 2022: Exam pattern

The exam will feature objective-type questions only. It will be held for a duration of three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt.

As per the official schedule, the answer key of UPJEE 2022 will be released on June 13 while the result will be declared on June 17. The counselling process will be carried out thereafter from June 20 and August 15.

