UPJEE 2022 Revised Dates Out, Exam From June 27

The UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022 revised dates have been released by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). The exams will begin on June 27 and continue till June 30. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from June 6 to 10 but later deferred due to unknown reason. Candidates who had applied for the exam can check the new dates at the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

“Online CBT based examinations of JEECUP (polytechnic) 2022 will be held between 27 June to 30 June 2022. Admit card for the same can be downloaded from 20 June onwards," the official notice reads. Those who clear UPJEE 2022 will be eligible to seek admission to polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

UPJEE 2022: Exam pattern

The UPJEE 2022 will be held in the online or CBT mode. It will consists of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) only and will be conducted for a duration of three hours. There will be a total of 100 questions per paper. Each paper will have a total of 400 marks. For each correct question, four marks will be awarded to the candidate and one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong attempt. The medium of the exam will be in English and Hindi only.

Those who clear the UPJEE 2022 written exam will have to apply for the counselling process. The counselling is usually in two rounds for the seat allotment of students across various colleges. Candidates who clear the examination will have to register and pay fees for counselling. The process will begin with choice filling and locking of seats. It will be followed by online freezing of choice selection and document verification after which students will have to pay a security fee of Rs 3000 through the online mode to reserve the seats.

