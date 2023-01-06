UPMSP 10th, 12th Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Soon at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council or UPMSP is set to release the 10th and 12th board exams 2023 datesheet soon. The UP board pre-board exams will be conducted from February 1 to 15. More than 58 lakh students are awaiting for the UPMSP board exam time table. Once out, the datesheet of UP board exam will be uploaded on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

As many as 58,78,448 students, including high school and intermediate have registered for the exams. According to Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the UP board, this is the largest number of registrations in high school and intermediate in the UPMSP in the last five years.

As per the data released by the UP board, a total of 31,28,318 students have registered in high school including 31,19,372 regular and 8,946 private candidates. Whereas in class 12, 25,83,443 regular and 1,66,697 private students have registered. Hence, a total of 27,50,130 students have registered for the inter examination.

The board is taking several measures to curb cheating in exams this time. The answer sheets in the board exams will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found. Those who were quick in reading used to take out the cover of the copy of the meritorious students and put it on the copy of weak children, by taking money from the students. The pages of the copies found in the board exams are stapled due to which it was easier to remove them. Now it will be stitched.

Furthermore, CCTV cameras are being installed at the selected exam centres. These CCTV cameras will be connected to the exam control room. Sometimes the connection gets broken due to weak internet connectivity. For such cases, only schools with two high-speed broadband connections will be made exam centres. The physical verification of schools will also be done across exam centres to check whether they have two high speed internet connections, voice recorder, and 1-1 CCTV cameras face-to-face in the room, the board said.

