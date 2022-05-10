UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 Evaluation Complete, Results Soon for 51.92 Lakh Students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has completed the 10th and 12th board exam paper evaluation. According to reports, the evaluation process completed on May 8. The evaluation of the copies began on April 23. As many as 2 crore 25 lakh copies were evaluated by the UP board in 16 days.

Hence, the UP board 10th and 12th results can be expected to be announced soon. As per reports, the results will be out by the last week of May or the first week of June. However, there is no official confirmation on the result date yet. It was conducted from March 24 to April 13.

This year, a total of 51.92 lakh students had registered for the class 10 and 12 UP board exams. Out of the total, 27 lakh were of class 10 and 24 lakh of class 12. Of the total registered candidates, 2,61,120 students of class 10, and 1,57,387 students of class 12 did not appear for the exam. This take the total to 4.18 lakh students who were absent from the exam. The examination was conducted at 8873 centres across the state.

To clear the classes 10 and 12 exams of UP Board, students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Meanwhile, this time, a few of the subjects had out of syllabus question. Students would be awarded full marks for those even if they had not answered them. This includes the history paper of class 12 with the paper code 321EP. It had out-of-syllabus questions for a total of 44 marks. Students who appeared for the UPMSP class 12 history exam with the paper code 321EP would pass the exam even if they left the answer sheets blank.

Last year, the board had its highest pass percentage with 97.88 per cent clearing the class 12 results and 99.53 per cent clearing class 10 exams. As many as 97.88 per cent of science stream students have cleared the exam in class 12, 97.22 per cent of commerce stream students, and 97.92 per cent of humanities. In both the results of UP board last year, girls performed slightly better than boys. In the high school result, 99.52 per cent males cleared the exam against 99.55 per cent. In UP Inter, 97.47 per cent of male students and 98.4 per cent of female students passed the exam.

