UPMSP Extends Registration Deadline For Classes 10, 12 Board Exams 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has once again extended the last date to pay the examination fees for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022 along with the late fine of Rs 100 till November 8. The advanced registration deadline for classes 9 and 11 boards 2022 has also been extended till November 8. Earlier, the last date to complete the registration for classes 10 and 12 boards 2022 was October 19.

As per the revised schedule issued by UPMSP, the school heads can upload the details of students on upmsp.edu.in till November 8. The details of the students can be modified or corrections can be made in the examination form between November 9 and November 14.

Advertisement

The students who couldn’t fill up the UP board examination form for classes 10 and 12 must submit it within the closure date. The class 10 regular candidates are required to pay the exam fee of Rs 500, whereas, the private students will have to pay Rs 700. For class 12, regular students will have to pay the examination fee of Rs 600, and private students are required to pay Rs 800. The school heads can submit a list of registered students along with their photographs to the regional board office by November 18.

As of now, over 51 lakh students had filled up the examination form for UP board high school and intermediate examination 2022. Nearly 27.7 lakh students have registered for the high school exams 2022 out of which 14,000 are private candidates. Whereas around 23.42 lakh students had registered for intermediate exams out of which 1.14 lakh are private candidates. For advance registrations, 31.14 lakh students have registered in class 9 and 26.04 lakh have registered for class 11 this year.

The board has asked all the affiliated schools to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing during the registration.

The UP board has released the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. The exams will be conducted in the last week of March 2022, tentatively while the practical exams will be held in the last week of February next year. All the schools have been instructed to complete the course by January 15, 2022. The preboard exams for classes 9 and 11 are scheduled to be held in February 2022 the first week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.