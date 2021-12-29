UPMSP Likely to Release UP Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Schedule Tomorrow

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has said the board examinations of classes 10 and 12 will be held in the fourth week of March 2022. Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma had earlier said that the boards will be held after the upcoming assembly election in the state concludes, hence it can be expected the boards will be conducted in March only.

While the theory exams are likely to be held in the fourth week of March, the practical exams are expected to be held in the third week of February. According to the academic calendar released earlier, the practical examinations of the board will be conducted in the fourth week of February 2022. The UP Board 10th and 12th pre-board exams are slated to be conducted from January 1 to January 10.

The detailed date sheet will be released on the official website at upmsp.edu.in soon. According to various media reports, the UP board may release the date sheet of class 10 and 12 board examinations on December 30, however, no official announcement has been made by the board yet. But as per reports the UP board class 10th and 12th exams will be held from 15 March to 5 April.

As many as 52 lakh students have registered for the board exams 2022 out of which 28 lakh students are from class 10 and 24 lakh from class 12.

This time the examination centre will be determined through geo-mapping. To prevent cheating in the board exams 2022, the UP board will select only those examination centers where the standards issued by the board are followed properly. Instructions have been given to follow all Covid-19 guidelines strictly across all exam centres. Students have also been advised to follow all social distancing norms.

As per the official guidelines by the UP board, the exam centres must be reachable by the students and must be connected to the main road with at least 10 feet of breadth. The students will be allocated the exam centres online in a computerised process. Desks with two computer operators will be provided at each hall.

