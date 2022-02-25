Board Exams 2022: From Schedule, Mode of Papers, Centres, Here's All You Need to Know

State education boards across India have declared Class 10 and Class 12 exam schedules. However, the CBSE is yet to release the schedule for the term 2 board exams. Both CBSE and CISCE have announced to hold term 2 boards in April and for CBSE practical exams will begin from March 2. State boards, however, are one step ahead and have released the detailed schedules for exams.

The exams will be conducted in offline mode. As per guidelines, all the necessary Covid-19 precautions including maintaining distance, using masks and sanitizers etc will be followed during board exams and the staff members.

Here’s the status of board exams across the country:

Advertisement

Rajasthan Board Exam 2022: Following the schedule, class 10 and 12 board exams will start with a psychology paper from March 24. Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be conducted from March 3, but it was postponed till March 24.

Uttarakhand Board Exam 2022: The Uttarakhand School Education Council will conduct the Class 12 Senior Secondary exams and Class 10 secondary exams between March 23 and 18 April 2022.

Punjab Board Exam 2022: The dates of class 10 and 12 Punjab board examinations have not been announced. However, reports say that the schedule is expected to be released after the results of the assembly elections in the state on March 10.

Jharkhand Board Exam 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the date of matriculation and inter examination. The examinations will be conducted between March 24 to April 25.

Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2022: The Secondary, or Class 10, exams have been scheduled from March 3, while, class 12 Senior Secondary exams will be conducted from March 2.

GSHSEB Board Exams 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will commence with the General and Science stream examination for class 12 or GSEB HSC on March 28. The examination for class 10 or GSEB SSC will commence from the same day as well.

Advertisement

UP Board Exam 2022: Preparations have started for board exams in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The list of examination centres has also been released. According to the latest information, the UPMSP board will release the date sheet of the examinations soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.