UPMSP to Hold UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2022 After Assembly Elections, Likely in April

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to announce the dates for the UP Board Exams 2022. This year, many boards including CBSE, CISCE and other state boards will hold two boards exams. UP Board, however, has not announced its mode of exam nor the number of attempts.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dr Dinesh Sharma has made it clear that the board exams will take place only after the assembly elections. In a conversation with Hindustan, the deputy CM shared that this year, the marks of half-yearly examinations have already been uploaded on the official site of UP Board, upmsp.edu.in. Though 10and 12 board exams will be held later, the pre-board examination will be completed before the elections, sometime in January.

As the assembly elections are expected to be held in March, it is believed that the UP Board’s 10th and 12th examination might start around April 24. The date sheet is being planned in a way that the examinations will end within 16 to 18 days.

From the last academic year onwards, the pre-board examinations have been made mandatory. Unlike previous years, schools will be uploading marks obtained by students in every written test and practical exam at the board’s official website.

The UP Board has closed the registration window for Class 10 and 12 students. Over 51 lakh students have applied for the 2022 examinations. The number has decreased by 5 lakh as compared to the previous year, as in 2021, a total of 56,03,813 candidates had registered for the Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 examinations.

According to the officials, 27.70 lakh students registered for the UP Board Class 10 exam 2022, while around 23.56 lakh have applied for the UP Board Class 12 exams. As far as Classes 9 and 11 are concerned, 31,78,305 students registered for Class 9, and close to 26,62,000 applied for the latter, which made the total of 58,40,608 students.

