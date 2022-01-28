UPMSP UP Board Exam 2022: Know When to Expect Matric, Inter Datesheet

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to soon release the UP Board Class 10th and 12th timetable 2022, probably in the next coming weeks. It is likely that the UP board exam 2022 will be conducted after the assembly elections. As of now, there has been no official datasheet notification announced by the board. But reports suggest that the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams will start from March 24.

This year, around 52 lakh students have registered for the UP board exam 2022. Of the total registered students, about 28 lakh students have registered for class 10th board exams and around 24 lakh students have registered for class 12th board exams.

Advertisement

>Read|Board Exams 2022: From UP to Rajasthan to Telangana, Know State-wise Dates of 10th, 12th Board Exams

As earlier reported by News18, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on January 8, announced that the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be conducted from February 10 to March 7. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases the students and parents were in uncertainty over the Class 10 and 12 Uttar Pradesh board examinations. The UP Board had earlier maintained that the board exams will be held after the assembly elections.

According to media reports, after releasing the timetable, the board will issue the admit card for the 10th and 12th board exams. The exam will be conducted under the Corona safety guidelines.

Even though social media campaigns are demanding the cancellation of board exams, the UP board has mentioned that there will be no deferment in the exam schedule due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The datasheet for the UP Board High school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations will be released on the official website of the board - upmsp.edu.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) in 2021 recorded its highest pass percentage of 97.88 percentage for class 12 results with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.41 per cent. The overall passing percentage of UP board result in 2020 showed signs of improvement as it moved to 74.63 per cent from 70.02 per cent in 2019. Girls outshined boys in the results for both the years.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.