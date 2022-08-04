UPPCL is Hiring 1033 Executive Assistants, Salary up to Rs 86,100, Registrations from Aug 19

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of executive assistants posts. Interested and eligible Indian citizens will be able to apply for the vacancies through the website, upenergy.in. The application process is slated to begin on August 19, and the last date to apply and make an online fee payment is September 12.

The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 1033 executive assistant posts. Out of the overall vacancies, 416 are for unreserved candidates, 216 are for SC, 20 are for ST, 278 are for OBC, and 103 are for EWS. Candidates who have completed graduation are eligible to apply for the posts.

UPPCL Executive Assistant recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate must have completed graduation from a recognised university along with a typing speed in Hindi of 30 wpm on computer.

Age limit: The age limit to be eligible for the UPPCL executive assistant post is between 21 and 40 years. Age relaxation has been granted in accordance with government regulations.

UPPCL Executive Assistant recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPCL

Step 2: Click on the link to ‘UPPCL EA recruitment 2022’

Step 3: Enter the details and pay the application fee.

Step 4: Now once you click on the submit button you will be registered.

Step 5: Make sure to take out a printout of the application form.

UPPCL Executive Assistant recruitment 2022: Application fee

In order to fill out the application form, candidates belonging to the general, OBC, EWS would have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Whereas candidates from the SC, ST category have to pay a fee of Rs 826 for the application fee and those from PH (Physically handicapped) and PwD category need to pay Rs 12.

UPPCL Executive Assistant recruitment 2022: Selection process

Applicants will be chosen based on their performance in a written computer-based test of 180 marks. The exam is likely to be conducted in the second week of October. Candidates would also have to take a 20-mark typing test, which would be followed by a document verification round.

UPPCL Executive Assistant recruitment 2022: Salary

Selected candidates would be receiving a monthly pay of Rs 27,200 to Rs 86,100.

