UPPRPB Looking for Exam Conducting Body to Hold Recruitment Exam to Fill 26,382 UP Police Posts

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on January 7 released the notification inviting tender for conducting direct recruitment to 26,382 posts of constable civil police and fireman in UP police. Tender proposals have been invited from companies for conducting the recruitment examination and various related work of the process. The official notification for the recruitment is expected to be released in a few days. Out of the total posts, 26210 are posts of constable and 172 seats are for firemen.

As per the tender notification, UP police expect 20 lakh candidates to participate in the recruitment of 26210 constable posts. The exam is slated to be conducted in offline mode through OMR sheets. The tender notification projects selection of 85,000 candidates for the physical standard test (PST) stage and document verification.

The selected company will be entrusted to conduct the online application process, issue admits cards, conduct document verification, PST, biometric verification during document verification, final selection and prepare a merit list as per guidelines. The company will also have to inform over 20 lakh candidates about the various stages of recruitment through SMS and email and prepare a bank of 5000 questions for the written test. In addition, it will also have to manage the helpline of the recruitment.

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has also notified the recruitment process for filling 2430 vacancies UP Police’s radio cadre. The online registration for the recruitment is slated to begin from January 20 with the application window closing on February 28. Out of the total vacancies, 1374 are for assistant operator/director, 936 vacancies are for head radio operator/head mechanic operator and 124 are posts of radio workshop staff. The recruitment will be subject to the state’s reservation policy.

The age limit for the recruitment ranges from 18 to 28 years depending upon the post. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the multi-tier recruitment process that involves an online written exam, PST, PET, final list, and medical examination.

