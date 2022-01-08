UPPRPB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 28,812 Posts in UP Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on January 7 released the notification inviting tender for conducting direct recruitment for 26,00 posts of Constable Civil Police and Fireman in UP Police. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is January 27, 2022.

Tender proposals have been invited from companies for conducting the recruitment examination and various related work of the process. The official notification for the recruitment is expected to be released in a few days. Out of the total posts, 26210 are posts of constable and 172 seats are for firemen.

As per the tender notification, UP police expects 20 lakh candidates to participate in the recruitment of 2610 constable posts. The exam is slated to be conducted in offline mode through OMR sheets. The tender notification projects selection of 85,000 candidates for the physical standard test (PST) stage and document verification

Meanwhile, UPPRPB has also notified the recruitment process for filling 2430 vacancies UP Police’s Radio cadre. The online registration for the recruitment is slated to begin from January 20 with the application window closing on February 28. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPPBPB on uppbpb.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 20, 2022 and the last date to apply for the posts is till February 28, 2022.

Out of the total vacancies, 1374 are for Assistant Operator/Director, 936 vacancies are for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator and 124 are posts of Radio Workshop Staff. The recruitment will be subject to the state’s reservation policy.

