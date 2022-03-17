UPPSC PCS 2022 Notification Out: Apply for 250 Vacancies at uppsc.up.nic.in, Here's All You Need to Know

mployment The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration for the Combined State Upper Subordinate Examination 2022, commonly known as PCS 2022. Candidates can register for the examination online at uppsc.nic.in on or before April 12. As per the schedule, the preliminary examination of UPPSC PCS 2022 will be conducted on June 12 followed by PCS (Main) Examination-2022 on September 27.

A total of 250 vacancies including that of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Commissioner (commercial tax) and District Commandant (Home guards), will be filled through PCS 2022 recruitment exam.

UPPSC PCS 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age: Candidates applying for UPPSC PCS 2022 must be of 21 years of age and should not be more than 40-years-old as of July 1, 2022. However, for the UP domicile candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC categories; state government employees and skilled players, the upper age limit is relaxed by five years. For candidates belonging to the PwD category, this relaxation goes up to 15 years.

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for UPPSC PCS 2022, the candidate must at lest possess a bachelor’s degree from any recognized university up to the last date for receipt of application.

UPPSC PCS 2022: Application Fee

The application fee for UPPSC PCS 2022 prelim exam is Rs 100 plus an online processing fee of Rs 25. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST, ex-servicemen categories have been a relaxation of Rs 60 in the application fee.

UPPSC PCS 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1. Log on to UPPSC’s official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the Candidate registration link available on the home page under the Online Form Submission heading

Step 3. Click on the ‘Registration’ option mentioned against the vacancy ‘PSC Exam 2022’

Step 4. Register on the UPPSC portal by entering the required details

Step 5. Attach soft copies of the required documents.

Step 6. Pay the application fee and submit your form.

Step 7. Save the acknowledgment or print it out for future use or reference

If, during the scrutiny of the application, the commission finds out that a candidate has submitted more than one application form, then in such case only the last application will be accepted and the remaining ones will automatically be cancelled.

