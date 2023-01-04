UPPSC Recruitment Exam Calendar 2023 Released, Check Schedule

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently released post-wise UPPSC 2023 exam calendar for six posts. UPPSC published the exam calendar for the year 2023 on January 1. Candidates can download the exam schedule at the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official notice, UPPSC exams will be held from January 8, 2023 to October 9, 2023, starting with Medical Officer Ayurveda Screening Exam which is scheduled for January 8, 2023. The Judicial Services PCS J 2023 Prelims Exam will be held on February 12, 2023 while Judicial Services PCS J 2023 Main exam is scheduled for May 23 to 25, 2023.

UPPSC Exam 2023: Important Dates

- Medical Officer Ayurveda Screening Exam 2022: January 08, 2023.

- Assistant Prosecution Officer Main Exam 2022: January 9 to January 10, 2023.

- Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge Preliminary Examination: February 12, 2023.

- Mines Inspector main exam 2022: March 19, 2023.

- Combined State Subordinate Service and Assistant Forest Conservator / Regional Forest Officer preliminary examination: May 14, 2023.

- Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Civil Judge main examination: May 23, 24, and 25,2023.

- Combined State Senior Subordinate Services’ main examination will take place on September 23, 2023.

- Assistant Forest Conservator and Regional Forest Officer mains exam will be held on October 9, 2023.

UPPSC Exam Calendar 2023: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UPPSC Exam Calendar link available on the home page

Step 3: Calendar will be displayed on the screen Step 4: Download the exam schedule for future references

To crack the UPPSC, the candidate will have to qualify the preliminary exam, after that he/she will be able to appear in the mains examination. The commission will also organize interview rounds for the final selections.

In personality tests, apart from their academic studies, candidates should be aware of the news and current affairs of the country and world. The interview is a purposeful conversation aimed at ascertaining the mental qualities and analytical ability of the candidate.

