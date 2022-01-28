UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Apply for 558 Posts, Salary at Rs 34800

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj, has invited applications from all the eligible and interested candidates for the job of Staff Nurse posts. The job seekers can apply online by visiting the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply for the job till February 17, 2022, the commission has said in its notification. Through this recruitment drive, UPPSC will fill a total of 558 vacant posts of Staff Nurse (Male) in the Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates will be selected for the posts through two rounds of written examination- preliminary and mains. Those who will clear the preliminary round will be allowed to sit in the main exam. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the main examination. Candidates will be selected according to the list.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

>Education: The candidate applying for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) must have cleared High School Examination (Class 10) with Science. He should have passed the Intermediate Examination (Class 12) from the UP board or an Examination recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

>Age: The candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Nurse Staff (Male) notification under ‘Activity Dashboard’

Step 3: Click on ‘Apply’ mentioned against Nurse Staff (Male) notification

Step 4: Register yourself by mentioning your details like name, address, email ID, and phone number.

Step 5: Now, fill the application form and upload the relevant documents

Step 6: Review details in the application form and pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Save the application form. Take a printout for future references

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022: Salary

The selected candidates for the posts will be given a salary of up to Rs 34800 per month.

