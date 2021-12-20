UPSC AIR 23 IAS Officer Tapasya Parihar Denies to Perform Kanyadan, Sparks Row

Tapasya Parihar, hailing from Joba village of Narsinghpur district in Madhya Pradesh, who secured 23rd rank in Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2017 and is now an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2018 batch refused to participate in the ritual of Kanyadaan during her own wedding which sparked a debate on social media.

Parihar got married to Garvit Gangwar, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Office following Hindu rituals, however, the bride strictly refused to participate in Kanyadaan in which the father of the bride gives away his daughter to the groom and his family.

>Also read| UPSC Civil Services Interview: Weird Questions Asked & How Candidates Replied

Advertisement

During the wedding, when there was a discussion about ‘Kanyadaan’ ritual, she expressed her will against it as a bride is not an object to be donated, in her views. In fact, ever since she was a child, Parihar had questions about the ritual of Kanyadan. She had questions about how can anyone donate a girl, that too without her will, she said. Gradually, she discussed it with her family. Her family agreed to her opinion. When the groom’s side was approached with this thought, they too agreed.

According to Parihar, donating to a person does not have any importance in a marriage. Parihar talked to her family and decided to keep the ritual away from her wedding.

>Read| How to Become an IAS Officer? Here’s Preparation Guide For UPSC Civil Services Exam

Parihar’s father Vishwas believes the social tradition makes the daughters to be donated and deprives them of their rights is incorrect. The law tries its best to treat sons and daughters equally. Therefore, the word ‘donation’ is not right in terms of daughters, said he.

Parihar’s move has raised a debate on social media with many people thanking her for the tradition-breaking gesture, while a few feel offended and claim it to be defaming Hindu rituals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.