UPSC Allows Civil Services Prelims 2022 Aspirants to Apply for Change in Exam Centre

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed candidates to submit the request for a change of centres for the applicants of Dharamshala and Mandi. As per the notification, UPSC has decided to operate two additional centres at Dharamshala and Mandi of Himachal Pradesh. Applicants are asked to revise their choice of centres.

In its notification, Commission has informed that the Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) examination will be conducted on June 5 across India and those who are appearing for the exam can opt for the exam centre closest to them. This is the preliminary exam.

The submission window for the revised choice of centres by the candidates became operational in two phases. The first phase was from March 3 to March 7 till 6 pm. The second phase window is open from March 10 and will remain open till March 14, 6 pm. To submit the revised choices, candidates can visit the commission’s official website upsconline.nic.in

Advertisement

In case the candidate does not want to change their centre, they are not required to login and submit the request. According to the notice, “Requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of “first- apply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones."

Apart from these, all other points and eligibility conditions remain unchanged for the two examinations to be held on June 5. The window for filing the applications for the Civil Services Examination was closed on February 22. UPSC invited applications for more than 1000 posts.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.