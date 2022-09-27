UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF Released at upsconline.nic.in, How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) exam. Eligible and interested candidates can submit the UPSC CAPF DAF at the official website at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the form along with the required documents is October 9, up till 6 pm.

As per the official notice, the UPSC CAPF recruitment 2022 is being to fill 253 vacancies across various armed forces including 66 in BSF, 29 in CRPF, 62 in CISF, 14 in ITBP, and 82 in SSB. The candidates will be selected via the written exam, followed by physical efficiency tests, medical exam, and personality test. Based on the exams, a merit list will be prepared accordingly.

UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: Click on the UPSC CAPF DAF link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your application id to log in ID

Step 4: Fill in the DAF, upload documents, submit

Step 5: Download and save the same for future reference.

At the time of interview, candidates are required to carry scanned copy of age certificate, educational qualification certificate, category certificate (if applicable), among others. The official notice states that the original attested copies of all the above documents must be presented at the time of interview. Failure to do so will lead to cancellation of candidature of the concerned candidates.

The UPSC CAPF 2022 written exam was held on August 7. The result was released on September 16. Those who cleared the exam are eligible to submit the DAF. Those who clear the written exam will be called for physical exam and interview round. The exam is being held for the recruitment of assistant commandants in CAPF through Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and Sashastra Seema Bal.

