UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment 2022 for 253 Post: Know Eligibility, Exam Pattern, How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the notification for Central Armed Police Forces for Assistant Commandants Exam for the year 2022. The exam for the post is scheduled to be held on August 7 across the country. Candidates must note that applications can be filled till May 10 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CAPF AC posts through the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Paper I will be held from 10 AM to noon and paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The paper I will be in general ability and intelligence for 250 marks. The questions in this paper will be of Objective (Multiple Answers) Type in which the questions will be set in English as well as Hindi. Paper 2 will be general studies, essay, and comprehension. It will be for 200 marks. In this paper, candidates will be allowed the option of writing the Essay Component in English or Hindi, but the medium of precis writing, Comprehension Components, and other communications, and language skills will be English only.

UPSC Recruitment: Vacancy

Total Posts- 253

— BSF-66

— CRPF-29

— CISF-62

— ITBP-14

— SSB-82

UPSC Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on August 1 to apply for the post. There is a five-year relaxation for the candidate belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe and for the Civilian Central Government Servants in accordance with the existing instructions of the Central Government. Ex-Servicemen will also be eligible for this relaxation.

Education: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

UPSC Recruitment: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website: https://www.upsconline nic.in

Step 2: Candidates will be required to complete the Online Application Form containing two stages viz. Part-I and

Step 3: Complete the registration process for both part.

Step 4: Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Candidates must note that applications can be filled till May 10, 2022 till 6 pm. Further, the online applications can be withdrawn from May 17 till May 23, 2022 till 6.00 PM.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment: Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female SC ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs.200, either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa Master RuPay Credit Debit Card UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank

