UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card Released: How to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Defense Services (CDS) – 2 Examination 2022. Candidates may download the admit cards from upsconline.nic.in by submitting the required credentials.

The UPSC Combined Defense Services Examination are set to be conducted on September 4 across various centres in the country. Candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with the original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in their admit card. In the event of candidates’ failure to furnish the admit card the ID proof, they shall not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

How to download UPSC CDS Exam 2022

Step 1. Log on to UPSC’s official website- upsconline.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the e-Admit Cards link for Various examinations of UPSC on the homepage

Step 3. Next click on UPSC Combined Defense Examination Admit Card link in the new window

Step 4. Click on download and select ‘By Registration Id’ or ‘By Roll number’ to proceed with your request.

Step 5. Enter the required credentials and click on submit

Step 6. Your e-admit card load on the screen

Step 7. Take a printout or save it

In case the photograph is not visible on the e-admit card issued by the UPSC, candidates are advised to three identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with the printout of the e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the examination with an undertaking.

Candidates are advised to examine their admit cards carefully to check for any errors in the information. In case of errors, they may approach UPSC to make the due correction.

All requests for correction (if any) in the admit cards have to be communicated to UPSC at e-mail ID: Skindo-upsc@gov.in latest by August 30 2022. Candidates who will qualify for the UPSC CDS 2 will be called to for the SSB Interview round.

The UPSC CDS examination will recruit 339 candidates for Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimal, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai (Madras) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai.

