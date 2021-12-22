UPSC CDS 2022 Notification Released for 341 Posts, Exam on April 10: From Eligibility to How to Apply, Everything You Need to Know

>UPSC CDS 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination 2022 at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for the post. The last date to apply is January 11. The online applications can be withdrawn from January 18 to January 24 till 6 pm. Candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in.in The UPSC CDS I will be held on April 10 for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. A total of 341 vacancies have been notified this year.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to clear a written exam followed by an interview and physical test. A candidate recommended by the Services Selection Board (SSB) will undergo a medical examination (Special Medical Board) by a Board of Service Medical Officers. Only those candidates, who are declared fit by the Medical Board, will be admitted to the Academy.

UPSC CDS I 2022: Eligibility

>Age: Applicants for Indian Military Academy and Indian Naval Academy should be born not earlier than January 2, 1999 to January 1, 2004. For the Air force academy, the age limit is 20 to 24 years.

>Education: For Indian army recruitment, applicants should have an undergraduate degree. For the Indian Naval Academy, applicants should have an engineering degree. For air force academy, applicants should have a degree in physics and mathematics.

UPSC CDS I 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

UPSC CDS I 2022: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST categories will be exempted from paying fees.

UPSC CDS I 2022: Exam Pattern

For Admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, applicants will have to appear for a written exam. The written exam will consist of 300 marks including 100 marks for each section: English, general knowledge, and elementary mathematics. Each exam will be for two hours. For admission to the officers training academy, candidates will have to appear for a separate test which includes two hours exam of English and two-hour exam for general knowledge each for 100 marks.

The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective type questions only. The question papers (Test Booklets) of General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English. In the question papers, wherever necessary, questions involving the metric system of Weights and Measures only will be set.

There are four alternatives for the answer to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate. One-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty.

UPSC CDS I 2022: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at the post of Lieutenant and will get monthly pay in the range of Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500. Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies will be Rs 56,100 per month.

