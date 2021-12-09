UPSC CDS Marks Released: Check How Much Did the Topper Score

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of 885 candidates who have taken the Combined Defence Services Exam (CDS)-II 2020 but were not recommended for appointment. Sandeep has secured the highest rank with a total score of 317 out of 600 followed by Apurva Pandey and Dipanshu with 312 marks. Abhimanyu and Shantanu Gupta scored 310 securing the fourth and fifth rank respectively.

Sandeep secured 175 in the written exam and 142 in SSB, Apurva scored 185 and 127 in written and SSB respectively, Dipanshu scored 170 and 142, Abhimanyu 180 and 130, Shantanu scored 182 and 128.

The marks have been disclosed at the official website at upsc.gov.in only for those candidates who have opted for public disclosure of their UPSC CDS-II score. The public disclosure of marks secured by candidates in recruitment examinations is done to provide a useful database to other employers to enable them to identify good employable candidates.

>UPSC CDS Exam II 2020: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the what’s new section and click on the link that reads, “Public Disclosure of marks and other details of non-recommended willing candidates in CDS II exam 2020"

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where you will be required to click on the pdf link

Step 4: The pdf will open on the next page. Read the instructions and notices and scroll down the page to access your marks

Step 5: Search for your roll number/name or registration number to view your score.

The scheme was introduced by the Department of Personnel and Training. The scores are released for the non-qualified candidates of IMA, NA, & AFA. This information will remain valid for up to one year. The commission has already declared the CDS (II) 2020 result on July 16 for IMA, NA, and AFA courses and for OTA courses on October 1.

