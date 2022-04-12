UPSC CDS Result 2022 Soon: Check Expected Cut-offs for Military, Naval, Air Force Training

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Combined Defense Services Examination (CDS) 1 2022 exams in three shifts on Sunday, April 10. The CDS 1 exam is conducted for admission to the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA) and Air Force Academy (AFA). Candidates who had applied for Officers Training Academy (OTA) do not have to take the mathematics paper.

Candidates who appeared in UPSC CDS 1 said that the overall difficulty level of the exam was moderate, reported a leading news daily. The exam featured 300 questions, 100 each in every section. While the sectional difficulty level of the English and general knowledge papers was moderate, candidates suggested that the elementary mathematics paper was tough.

Also read| UPSC GK Capsule: From Pakistan’s PM Removal to FCRA Laws, Know Key Events of the Week

Advertisement

UPSC CDS 1 Expected Cut-off

Based on the difficulty, the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 cutoff for admission into Air Force Academy is expected to be close to 132-135 marks. For Indian Military Academy and Indian Naval Academy, the minimum required marks are likely to range between 118-221 and 109-112 respectively.

The qualifying marks for Officers Training Academy could be between 81 and 84 marks for both male and female candidates. If the predictions turn true, this year’s cut off will be lower than last year’s.

The exam started with an English paper in the morning shift from 9 am to 11 am, the UPSC CDS 1 exam 2022 featured a general knowledge paper in the second shift from 12 pm to 2 pm and an elementary mathematics paper in the evening slot, 3 pm to 5 pm.

Read| UPSC Civil Services Personality Test: How to Prepare for Interview Round?

UPSC CDS 1 exam features objective type questions only. For every correct answer, candidates are awarded one mark whereas wrong attempts invite a negative marking of one-third mark.

Advertisement

Candidates who clear the written exam will then be called for Services Selection Board (SSB) interview which will be held in two stages. The final round of the selection process involves a medical examination of the candidates at a military hospital, following which the final merit list will be released.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.