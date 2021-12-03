UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin at upsc.gov.in, Here's All You Need to Know

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the notification for the recruitment of candidates for the posts available at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Candidates can apply till December 21, 2021 on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

“The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination will be specified in the notice issued by the Commission. Reservation will be made for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in respect of vacancies as may be fixed by the Government," claimed the notification.

>UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the notification link ‘CISF AC Recruitment Notification 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Register on the portal and fill out the details in the application form.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The notification further said that the dates on which and the places at which the examination will be held, shall be fixed by the Commission and will be released shortly.

>UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

As per the released notification, the candidates should have completed at least four years of regular service as on January 1, 2022 in the rank of Sub. Further, Inspector (GD)/Inspector(GD) includes the period of basic training and should have a clean record of service till the issue of offer of appointment.

>Age: A candidate must not have attained the age of 35 years on August 1, s/he must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1987. The upper age limit prescribed above shall be relaxable up to a maximum of five years if a candidate belongs to a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe.

