UPSC Civil Services DAF 2021 Likely Today at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commissions (UPSC) is likely to release the Detailed Application Form (DAF) today, November 16 for the civil services mains exam on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC mains exam is scheduled to be conducted from January 7 to 16 next year.

The commission conducts three stages to select candidates — preliminary exam, mains, and interview. Those who have qualified for the prelims will have to register themselves in the DAF to appear for the mains. The results of the prelims exam were announced on October 29. About 10 lakh candidates registered for UPSC CSE prelims 2021. A total of 712 vacancies have been notified in various central government departments this time.

>Also read| 7-hour Sleep, Small Targets Helped Qualify UPSC CSE 2020: 2nd Topper Jagriti Awasthi

Advertisement

UPSC CSE DAF 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of UPSC

Step 2. Register using your name (as recorded in the matriculation/

secondary examination certificate), roll number (in six-digit format),

date of birth (as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination

certificate) and e-mail address.

Step 3. After registering, a password will be sent to the candidate’s email

Step 4. Go to the official website again and log in using the password sent on email

Step 5. The online DAF will open which will have six modules — personal,

educational information, parental information, employment information,

upload documents, and final submission. Candidates need to fill in all the information carefully as no changes will be allowed later.

Step 6. Submit the form. Download and take a print out of the filled DAF for further use

“Candidates are required to upload scanned copies of documents like

proof of Age, Educational Qualification, Community Certificate, PH

Certificate etc. as mentioned in the Instructions to Candidates for filling in

the Detailed Application Form," the official notice by UPSC read.

>Read| Karnataka’s Aparna Ramesh Gets Rank 35 in UPSC Civil Services Test While Working Full-Time, Shares Secret

The commission will release the final merit result on the basis of the prelims, mains, and interview round. In 2020, a total of 761 candidates, including 545 males and 216 females, cleared the exam. Shubham Kumar topped the UPSC CSE 2020 followed by Jagriti Awasthi and Ankita Jain who secured the second and third positions respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.