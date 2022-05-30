UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Jamia's Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

In case a student finds any error in the result or needs to clarify something, they can connect with UPSC. The commission has set up a facilitation counter near the exam hall at its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their exam or results on working days between 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can also reach out at 23385271, 23381125, and 23098543.
Of the 685 candidates who have been recommended as many as 244 are from unreserved category followed by 203 OBC, 105 from SC, and 73 from EWS category. The least number of students shortlisted are from ST category with 60 students making the cut.
Rank 1: Shruti Sharma
Rank 2: Ankita Agarwal
Rank 3: Gamini Singla
Rank 4: Aishwarya Verma
Rank 5: Utkarsh Dwivedi
Rank 6: Yaksh Chaudhary
Rank 7: Samyak S Jain
Rank 8: Ishita Rathi
Rank 9: Preetam Kumar
Rank 10: Harkeerat Singh Randhawa
UPSC Civil Services Exam result has been declared. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.
UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for civil services exam (CSE) 2021 at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Shruti Sharma from Jamia Milia Islamia has topped the exam. The top three ranks have been secured by women with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively.
Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2022 and the interviews for personality test held in April-May, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for administrative posts in central government.
