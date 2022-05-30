UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Jamia's Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for civil services exam (CSE) 2021 at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Shruti Sharma from Jamia Milia Islamia has topped the exam. The top three ranks have been secured by women with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2022 and the interviews for personality test held in April-May, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for administrative posts in central government.

