UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: Jamia's Shruti Sharma Tops Exam

UPSC CSE 2021 Result LIVE updates The top three ranks have been secured by women with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively.

News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: May 30, 2022, 14:22 IST
May 30, 2022 14:22 IST

Need a clarification? Here's How to Contact UPSC

In case a student finds any error in the result or needs to clarify something, they can connect with UPSC. The commission has set up a facilitation counter near the exam hall at its campus. Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their exam or results on working days between 10 am to 5 pm. Candidates can also reach out at 23385271, 23381125, and 23098543.

May 30, 2022 14:17 IST

UPSC CSE 2021: Category-wise Breakup

Of the 685 candidates who have been recommended as many as 244 are from unreserved category followed by 203 OBC, 105 from SC, and 73 from EWS category. The least number of students shortlisted are from ST category with 60 students making the cut.

May 30, 2022 14:12 IST

May 30, 2022 14:10 IST

May 30, 2022 14:12 IST

May 30, 2022 14:10 IST

UPSC Civil Services 2021 Result Declared LIVE Updates: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for civil services exam (CSE) 2021 at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Shruti Sharma from Jamia Milia Islamia has  topped the exam. The top three ranks have been secured by women with Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla getting second and third ranks, respectively.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2021 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January, 2022 and the interviews for personality test held in April-May, a total number of 685 candidates have been recommended for administrative posts in central government.

