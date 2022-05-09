UPSC Civil Services Exam: Tips to Ensure Emotional, Physiological Healthy During IAS Exam Preparation

UPSC Civil Services exam considered to be one of the toughest exams held across the country. Undoubtedly, with such high-stakes, there comes a lot of stress and pressure to crack the highly competitive exam. Questions that have always perplexed aspirants since UPSC-CSE began are:

How to finish the syllabus before the exam?

Whether we are covering crucial topics from the most appropriate sources?

How to sit with the best preparation?

Where did 24 hours go?

And Aspirants get over-anxious by many cares during exams. Some are afraid of failing, some are simply lacking self-confidence. If you are a would-be aspirant and are struggling to answer all your questions, start by stopping first.

Start by stopping: Stop exploring multiple career options. And now identify the core areas of the civil services exam (CSE) syllabus that can be segregated in order of importance.

Next, make a flexible and realistic routine that you can follow with your heart regularly.

Flexible routine to keep you on track: Now, select the minimum number of books, and multiple readings of the same book. At the same time, remember to take a rest while studying. Attend mentors’ and toppers’ webinars to rectify whether there is any mistake in your preparation. It will assist you to remove our confusion and provide you with ample self-confidence.

One needs to be cautious about their time. A significant amount of time is lost each day which adds up to significant amounts of time over a month. This is not necessarily wasted time, but if you are to achieve your objectives, you must forgo some of the trivial things.

Being the best is not the goal: Even with numerous topics pending, you can still have a great chance to crack the UPSC exam. Nobody goes for this exam with the best preparation. It depends on how you put it on that paper.

If the tougher paper comes, it would not be tough just for you, it will be a bolt from the blue for everyone. Success does not lie in results but efforts, being the best is not so important, doing your best is all that matters.

Mental health is aligned with physical health: When preparing or sitting for the CSE, take good care of your health, because a healthy mind can only live in a healthy body. Eat nutritious foods, get enough sleep, and get some exercise by going for a walk, practicing yoga, or participating in your favorite sport.

Make it a habit to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Healthy people make better use of their time. Consider good health to be a prerequisite for good CSE performance.

Finally, Nervousness, on the eve of any exam, is an abiding habitude of a sincere mind. It cannot be avoided. But staying focused on small improvements, small habits and small changes will ultimately lead you up to bigger things.

— Authored by Sajal Singh, Founder of Civilsdaily

