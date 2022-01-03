UPSC Civil Services GK Capsule: Here's Your Weekly Dose of New, Important Events

For students preparing for civil services, it is important for candidates to keep a tab of the latest happenings in the country. Right from Covid-19 cases to marriage age being increased for girls, here’s your weekly dose of important news and events of the week gone by.

>Council Not to Hike GST in Textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamn has said that the council has decided to defer the hike in GST on textiles from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. The hike was to take effect from January 1. There was, however, no decision on the GST deferment on footwear below Rs 1,000. “The GST Council meeting has decided to retain the status quo on GST rate on textile to 5 per cent and not raise it to 12 per cent. The issue of GST rate on textile will be sent to the tax rate rationalization committee which will submit its report by February," said Sitharaman.

>Rise in Covid-19 cases in India

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported in India has jumped by nearly 2.5 times in the last few days of 2021. As per the Union Health Ministry data, the country reported 16,764 fresh Covid-19 cases on December 31. Omicron cases have also been increasing at a rapid rate. The first Omicron case in India was reported India on December 2. Within 15 days, the tally reached 100, and it crossed 200-mark as on December 21, it was 415 as on December 25, and 1,270 cases as on December 31.

>Vaccine for kids

Covid-19 vaccines have been rolled out for kids between 15 to 18 years of age from January 3. The registrations began on January 1 at the CoWIN portal. Children, however, would only be given Covaxin. All those who have been born in 2007 or before are eligible for the vaccine.

>Third dose for 60 plus citizens

The Union Health Ministry has allowed the third dose for citizens above 60 years with comorbidities and precaution doses to healthcare and frontline workers. The ministry guidelines said this dose would be administered from January 10. More than 90 per cent of the adults in the country have been covered with at least one dose while 62 per cent have got their both doses.

Nagaland asks to revoke AFSPA

Nagaland want the Centre to revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 as well as apologise for killing 14 civilians. The AFSPA was meant to be used as a tool for facilitating the maintenance of law and order, however, critics say it has ended up being a much-abused carte blanche to security forces. AFSPA has resulted in contention between armed groups and the government as they hold talks to bring peace to the region.

>Marriage age for girls at 21 years

A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha to have the marriage age of women increased and make it at par with men. Union minister Smriti Irani urged the chair to refer it to a parliamentary panel. She had introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years, thus bringing it at par with that of men. It also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage, or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage, said Irani. The bill was referred to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny. A parliamentary panel consisting of 30 men and 1 woman MPs will review the bill.

>Agni P tested by DRDO

India has successfully tested the new generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile ‘Agni P’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast on December 18, the Defence Research and Development Organisation said. The ‘Agni P’ is a two-stage canisterised solid-propellant ballistic missile with dual redundant navigation and guidance system. This second flight test has proven the reliable performance of all the advanced technologies integrated into the system. The surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a range of 1,000 to 2,000 km, it said.

