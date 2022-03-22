UPSC CSE 2022: How and From Where to Prepare for GK Section

Current affairs form an important section in the Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The number of direct questions from current affairs asked in CSE keeps on changing, but on closer inspection of the question-paper, one would find that majority of the questions asked in UPSC CSE are derived or inspired by events and news.

To make the questions unpredictable and to check the genuine interest of candidates in various social, political, and economic issues of national and international significance, the UPSC digs deeps and weaves questions from interrelated topics. Thus it is important that candidates appearing for UPSC CSE look at issues in news with a different prism, and dig deep to form their own opinion and understand various aspects, including historical aspects, of the issues.

Newspapers are indispensable

Reading newspapers is a must for every civil servant, as they need to stay up-to-date on the happenings around the globe, especially in their fields. It is advised that candidates imbibe this habit early during their preparation. It would help them gain the vision that is necessary to understand various issues of national and international interest. In doing so, they must pay special attention to reading everyday editorials in the newspapers.

Reading daily editorials helps aspirants gain diverse opinions on various issues and develop an unbiased approach to the various social and political issues. This ultimately will help them write better and more balanced answers in mains, and present their unique solutions to problems if asked in UPSC interview.

How to Prepare Current Affairs?

One of the herculean tasks that aspirants face during current affairs preparation is to recall facts, and data points or quotes from any specific thinker or reports when needed. The way around is simple – candidates should note down their observations, inferences, data points, highlights of schemes, report summaries (in their own words) on a daily basis.

The notes should be well arranged and segregated so that the same can be easily referred to when needed. As the notes keep on growing, a weekly and monthly revision should be done in order to memorize key data points, ideas, arguments, and report highlights. If done properly and consistently, this simple exercise will give the candidate an edge over others.

Leveraging the Power of the Internet

It was earlier highlighted that UPSC while weaving the questions interconnects various topics and thus, even after reading newspapers, candidates encounter an element of surprise during the exam. A lot of this can be managed and mitigated by proper use of the internet.

While reading newspapers, candidates should think around the topics and ask themselves what are the historical, political, social, geographical, economic, aspects of the issue. The internet can be the best tool to do basic research and note down the newly gained information.

Apart from these, candidates can refer to the monthly and daily current affairs of coaching institutes to fill in any gaps in their research and understanding. Candidates should also find current affairs questions daily and attempt them.

Relying on the Official Sources

UPSC CSE is a government exam, and thus it is recommended to keep an eye on official sources of news and information. Candidates can refer to PIB, All India Radio, and Sansad TV for official documentaries, debates, and in-depth analysis of various issues. These channels will help them keep out the clutter and focus on issues that are really important. Following these aspirants will acquaint themselves with the official terminologies, important schemes, government policies, and will be able to gauge what the government is planning. This will be of utmost relevance for the UPSC CSE.

Additionally, candidates should refer to magazines and reports published by the government. The popular magazines include – Yojana, Kurushetra, The Perspective, and the reports include Economic Survey, Niti Ayog, etc.

UPSC CSE is focused on selecting the right candidates who are excellent administrators, planners, and have a clear vision for the development of the country. Candidates should understand these exam-specific demands and work accordingly. Clarity of purpose will guide aspirants choose the right path during their vision.

The study of current affairs for the exam thus be aimed to understand our country, history, citizen, society, governance, international relations. Further, one must remember that there are various facets of an issue or various narratives of an event. The candidate must then be propelled by the desire to know and understand issues in their true nature and essence.

— Authored by Shabbir A Bashir, cofounder Edukemy, an edtech platform that helps students to prepare for government examinations.

