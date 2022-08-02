UPSC CSE 2022 Mains Schedule Out at upsc.gov.in, Exam from September 16

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule of the civil service mains exam 2022. As per the schedule released by the commission, the exam will begin from September 16, and will continue till September 25. Candidates can check the notification on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held in two shifts — the first one from 9 am to noon and the second one from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who have cleared the preliminary round of UPSC CSE 2022 are eligible to sit for the mains exam. The prelim round results were released on June 22. Every year, lakhs of candidates take the exam.

UPSC CSE Mains 2022: Exam Schedule

September 16 — Paper I essay

September 17 — General studies papers I and II

September 18 — General studies papers III and IV

September 24 — Indian language

September 25 — Optional subject papers I and II

UPSC CSE Mains 2022: Exam Pattern

The UPSC CSE 2022 mains examination will be a written one. It will have nine papers consisting of conventional essay-type questions from subjects listed in the notification. Two papers out of these will be of qualifying in nature. The total weightage of the mains exam is 1750 marks. Candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written exam will be then required to appear for the interview or personality test, the weightage of which is 275 marks. Marks secured by the candidates in the compulsory papers of the written exam (from paper-I to VII) and interview will be counted for calculating the final rank.

Last year, the top three rank holders of UPSC CSE were women. Shruti Sharma topped the exam followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla who secured the second and third ranks, respectively. A total of 10,93,984 candidates had applied for the exam in 2021, out of which 5,08,619 candidates appeared for it. A total of 9214 candidates qualified for the main examination and 1824 candidates qualified for the personality test.

