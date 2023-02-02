The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued an official notification for the civil services exam 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE 2023 at upsc.gov.in till February 21 (up to 6:00 PM). The commission will conduct a screening test for selection to the mains examination through the civil services exam (preliminary), which is slated for May 28. The mains exam is expected to be held in November this year, as per the official notice.

The commission has notified that 1105 posts will be filled through the recruitment drive this time. This is the highest vacancy notified by UPSC in the last seven years. Last year, 1011 vacancies were notified. In 2016, it was the last time when the number of vacancies was above 1000. It was 1079. In 2017, it was 980, in 2018 it was 782, in 2019 it was 896 and in 2020, the number of vacancies was 796. In 2021, the number of vacancies was 712.

UPSC CSE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 32 years as on August 1, 2023. However, the upper age limit has been relaxed for the reserved category applicants.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in at least one of the subjects that is botany, chemistry, geology, mathematics, physics, animal husbandry and veterinary science, statistics, and zoology. Or else hold a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, forestry, or engineering from any recognised university.

UPSC CSE 2023: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads - ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’.

Step 3: On the new page, fill Part 1 registration form, pay the fee and upload all the documents.

Step 4: Then select the exam centre and submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the UPSC IFS form

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference or use.

UPSC CSE 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for the UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas the SC, ST, Persons with Benchmark Disability, and female candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee.

Applications will be accepted in online mode only. “Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and women candidates are encouraged to apply," reads the official notice. Candidates who want can read the notification on the main site.

