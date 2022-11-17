UPSC CSE 2023 Schedule Released, Prelims Exam Registrations From February 1

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the tentative schedule for the various examination slated to be conducted in 2023. According to the timetable, the UPSC civil services exam (CSE) notification will be released on February 1 and the exams will be conducted on May 28. The deadline for applications is February 21.

The CSE has three stages — the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview. Individuals who pass the preliminary exams can then sit for the mains exam, which will be held on September 15, followed by an interview, the dates of which will be revealed following the results of the mains.

The notification also states that for the Combined Geo-Scientist (preliminary) examination, 2023 will be held on February 19. The applications for the exam has concluded. The schedule for the UPSC CSE, Indian Forest Services Exam, NDA, CDS, Indian Engineering Services Exam, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023 exam, and various others are available on UPSC’s official website.

Advertisement

Read | UPSC CSE: List of Must-know Articles From the Indian Constitution to Ace Civil Service Exam

The NDA/NA and CDS examination notification that recruits aspirants into the defence forces will be released by UPSC on December 21 this year, and applications will be accepted till January 10, 2023. The prelims exam will be administered on April 16 next year at various locations throughout the nation.

UPSC CSE 2023 calendar:

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 - February 9

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 - September 15

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 - February 19

Advertisement

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 - February 19

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 - May 28

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 - November 26

Read | Success Story: Grown up in a Slum, Suffered 16 Fractures & 8 Surgeries, Story of this IAS will Inspire you

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission has released the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022 personality interview dates. The interviews will begin from December 19 onwards. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts every day - the first shift from 9 am and second shift from 1 pm onwards. Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the previous years, the UPSC authority has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for candidates traveling by any airlines to the outstation candidates for attending interviews.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here