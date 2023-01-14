UPSC CSE Personality Test e-Summon Letters Released, How to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-summon letters for Personality Test (PT) for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022. Candidates who have qualified the CSE (Main) 2022 written examination can download the e-summon letter from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The e-summon letters will be available for download till March 10, 2023. The Civil Services Examination (Main) 2022 commenced on September 16 and concluded on September 25 last year. The UPSC declared the result for the exam on December 6, 2022.

A total of 2,529 candidates who appeared for the CSE (Main) 2022 were declared qualified for the personality test. The interview will be held in phases and UPSC has released the e-summon letters for 1,026 candidates, who will appear for the personality test in the first phase. The e-summon letters for the remaining candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website in February.

Advertisement

UPSC CSE 2022 Personality Test: How to download e-summon letter

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the UPSC

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on ‘Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022’ under the ‘What’s New’ section

Step – 3 Click on the link next to the exam’s name after which a new window will open

Step – 4 Enter your seven-digit roll number, date of birth, and the given captcha code and submit

Step – 5 Your e-summon letter will be displayed on the screen

Step – 6 Download and take a print out of the letter

Advertisement

The first phase of the personality test is scheduled to be held from January 30 to March 10. The interviews will take place in two sessions – forenoon session and afternoon session. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 am and while candidates will have to reach the venue by 1 pm for the afternoon session.

It must be noted that the UPSC will not entertain any requests for change in the date and time of the interviews. Candidates will have to report at their designated centre as per the scheduled date and time. The full personality test schedule for the 1,026 candidates in the first phase has been uploaded on the UPSC website. Candidates can check their roll number in the pdf document and know their reporting time and date.

Read all the Latest Education News here