A division bench of the Supreme Court of India was hearing a plea by UPSC civil services exam aspirants seeking an extra attempt to appear for the exam, who was unable to sit for their last attempt due to the Covid pandemic. The Supreme Court has rejected the petition stating that if the government wants, it can make a policy on this matter, but the court will have to draw the line somewhere. “Let the government, as a matter of policy, take a call," the court said.

The bench of justice Ajay Rastogi was hearing the matter of giving additional chance to appear in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The bench said that if the court has given its verdict on a matter, it cannot file a petition again and again. “We have to draw the line somewhere," the bench said.

Advertisement

Also read| UPSC Preparation Tips: Know Detailed Strategy to Clear the Examination

The advocate appearing for the candidates said that this is not correct and asked for facts. To which, Justice Rastogi said that the order cannot be reviewed. The government can give additional attempts by taking policy decisions. If they do so, our order will not come in the way, he added.

Justice Rastogi also gave the example of one student, who wanted to be an IAS officer. When he was unable to appear for the exam, he took admission to IIM. Then he got a job and went to America. If someone is meritorious, then there are many things he or she will be able to do.

Countering Justice Rastogi’s example, Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan also said that if I give your example, the country will be deprived of a talented person. Candidates just want one more chance as they have crossed the age limit. Justice Rastogi also pointed to the list containing the names of the candidates and counted the names and attempts of the candidates.

Read all the Latest Education News here