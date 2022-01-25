UPSC Engineering Services Exam on February 20: Check Timetable, Exam Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will hold the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) stage-I prelims 2022 on February 20, 2022. The Commission This year, a total of 247 vacancies, including eight vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) have been advertised through this recruitment drive. To be selected for the jobs, candidates need to pass prelims, mains, and interview rounds.

Starting February 20 only the preliminary exam is being held. Those who clear prelims will be eligible to appear for Mains. The candidates must note that the prelims exam will be conducted in two shifts. While the first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The first shift will comprise of general studies and engineering aptitude paper and the duration of the exam will be for two hours. While, the second shift will comprise of civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, and telecom engineering. The exam duration is for 3 hours and 300 marks questions will be asked.

The engineering services preliminary exam will consist of two objective-type questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks. Paper 1 consists of 200 marks and paper II will be for 300 marks. Paper-I will consist of general studies and engineering aptitude exams while paper-II will be exam specific. Those who clear prelims will be called for Mains. The mains will be for 600 marks for three hours. Those who clear mains will be called for a personality test which is for 200 marks.

The Engineering Services Main will consist of two conventional type papers in Engineering discipline-specific with a duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600 consisting of 300 marks in each paper. Those who clear mains will be called for a personality test carrying 200 marks. The final merit list will consist of prelms, mains, and interview marks.

