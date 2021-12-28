UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam Detailed Application Forms Out, Know How to Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently has released the detailed application forms (DAF) for the engineering services main exam. Candidates who have cleared the exam can fill the DAF on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. The last date to fill the UPSC form is January 7 till 6 pm.

“Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Mains/Stage-II Examination of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 have to first get themselves registered before filling up the Online Detailed Application Form (DAF) at the website www.upsc.gov.in," the UPSC has said.

Through this examination, 226 vacancies will be filled in various engineering disciplines, including civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics, and telecommunication engineering.

>UPSC Engineering Services DAF: How to Apply?

Step 1: Candidates should visit the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the notification link that reads ‘DAF: Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2021.

Step 3. Click on the application form link.

Step 4. After this, enter your login id, password, captcha code, and click on the login button.

Step 5. Add all details like your name, roll number (in six-digit format), and date of birth (as recorded in the matriculation/ secondary examination certificate) on the registration module

Step 6. Provide your e-mail address and re-enter your e-mail address to confirm the same.

Step 7. The application form shall be e-mailed to you at the e-mail address provided by you.

Step 8. After clicking the submission button, you will get a message on your screen, clearly mentioning your name and e-mail that you have been registered and your password has been sent to your email address. Please note down your password.

Step 9. Now log in to your e-mail account and note down your password which has been sent to you by the commission and again go back to the website and login into the Login module with your roll number along with the password.

It must be noted that once the final Submission has been made, then no change will be possible online, so make sure to recheck the details before the submission. Candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of documents as mentioned in the Instructions to candidates for filling in the DAF. The UPSC will release the interview date soon. “Schedule of the Interview will be informed to the candidates in due course. The exact date of the interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through an e-Summon Letter. Roll Number wise Interview Schedule will also be made available on the Commission’s Website," the UPSC has said.

