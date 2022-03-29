UPSC ESE 2021 Final Result Declared: 194 Candidates Selected, How to Check Merit List

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021 on Monday. The commission has released the merit list of the candidates selected for various services in ministries and departments. Candidates can view the merit list on the official website of UPSC.

The final result has been declared after combing the scores of both the ESE Mains exam and interviews for the Personality Test. The written exam was held in November 2021 while the interviews were conducted in February-March 2022.

As per the merit list, a total of 194 candidates have been recommended for appointment in different engineering disciplines. These include 77 candidates for Civil engineering, 34 for Mechanical, 54 for Electrical and 29 for Electronics and Telecommunication engineering.

Advertisement

A total of 225 vacancies were notified for various disciplines by the UPSC, of which 14 vacancies were reserved for PwBD candidates.

Notably, out of the 194 recommended candidates, the candidature of 29 candidates is provisional. The offer of appointment to these candidates will not be issued until UPSC verifies their documents and clears their provisional status. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of the result.

UPSC ESE 2021 final merit list: How to check

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). www.upsc.gov.in

Step – 2 On the home page, look for ‘Final Result Engineering Services Examination 2021’ and click on it.

Step – 3 You will be directed to a new page where you can view the list of the recommended candidates in a PDF file.

Step – 4 The names have been arranged as per the various disciplines and one can check accordingly.

Advertisement

Candidates can seek more information on their recruitment from the facilitation counter of UPSC near the Examination Hall Building on its campus. Candidates can visit the counter on working days between 10 am and 5 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.