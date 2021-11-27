UPSC Exam: Preparing for Civil Services Mains? Here's What You Need to do

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the civil services examination and there’s not much time left for the January 2022 exam. And therefore, instead of studying new topics, one can focus on improving their strategy. The Union Public Service Commission has issued a notification of the mains exam.

The UPSC civil services mains examination is scheduled for January 2022. Needless to say that it’s the toughest exam in the country, but with time management, a proper study plan and full concentration, one can top the IAS exam. Let’s have a look at the strategy to become an IAS officer.

It is important to understand the syllabus of the UPSC exam. One can download the syllabus from the upsc.gov.in. Mark the subjects in the sheet after covering it.

Advertisement

Every UPSC candidate should study the previous year papers. That helps you understand the topics you need to cover deeply. It will also help you figure out topics you can leave.

To understand the paper pattern, solve the last 10 years’ papers. It will also help in time management.

To prepare for the UPSC exam, one must possess knowledge about all the fields. Hence, be informed about current affairs. Every candidate should make it a habit to read the newspaper.

Keep an eye on the editorial section of the newspaper. You can also read some magazines.

Keep an eye on government information and schemes. You can subscribe to PIB’s feed for this. You will keep getting news feeds. Subscribe to the website as well but it is important to filter. If an index appears, note it too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.