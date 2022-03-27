UPSC GK Capsule: From Birbhum Violence to UP CM Swearing Ceremony, Know Top News of the Week

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022 preliminary exam day comes closer, candidates must not forget to keep a track of the latest news and events along with revision of what they have studied so far. Right from Birbhum violence to IPL, here is your weekly dose of current affairs.

Birbhum Violence

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation of the Birbhum violence case in West Bengal. CBI will take over the case from the West Bengal police and submit a progress report before the HC on April 7. On March 21, miscreants had set 10 houses on fire in Bogtui village of the district, wherein at least 8 people were killed including women and children.

Advertisement

Also read| From Delhi University to Cabinet Secretariat, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Russia Strike Ukraine Theatre

On March 16, Russia conducted airstrike at Ukraine’s Mariupol Drama Theater, where almost 1,300 people had sought refuge amidst the war between the two nations. The Ukraine government has said that about 300 people were killed in the airstrike.

Yogi Adityanath Sworn in as UP CM for 2nd Consecutive Term

Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time in a row. He became the first CM to do so for a second consecutive term after completing five-year term as CM in the state. Along with him, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were sworn in as deputy chief ministers. The BJP-led alliance won the assembly elections by grabbing 273 of 403 seats in the state.

Advertisement

Read| ONGC to Hire Through CLAT 2022 Scores, Salary up to Rs 1,80,000

IPL 2022 Begins

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarted on March 26. A total of 10 teams are participation this year. Along with the regular eight teams, two new teams have been formed — Lucknow Supergiants and Gujarat Titans. The number of games have been increased to 74 as well. Earlier, it was 60. The game will span over two months. The first match took place between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders with the later winning the match by six wickets.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.