UPSC GK Capsule: From Heatwave Across India to Increase in Covid Cases, Know Important Events of This Week

If you are aiming to crack the civil services examination, then you must keep a track of the latest happenings in the country. From a missile misfire by India that landed in Pakistan to heatwave warnings across India, here is your weekly dose of current affairs.

Heatwaves across India

A rapid rise in mercury level has been observed in parts of India. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperatures in many parts have increased by at least 10°C since March 1. The IMD has issued heatwave warnings in parts of northern India, central India, Konkan coast and Telangana. Some of these regions may continue to witness soaring temperatures while parts of east and west Rajasthan are likely to experience severe heatwaves.

Advertisement

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 24

With no end in sight to the conflict, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has entered its 24th day. Recently , US President Joe Biden has warned Chinese president Xi Jinping of ‘consequences’ if Beijing gave material or economic assistance to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, India has backed the ban of biological weapons at the UN Security Council (UNSC). India advocated that the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) asserting that it is important to ensure its implementation and that any matter under the convention should be addressed with cooperation and consultation between parties concerned.

Advertisement

Petrol prices steady in metro cities

Advertisement

Fuel prices across metro cities in India have remained unchanged. In Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 95.41 while diesel costs Rs 86.67 per litre. The petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 109.98 per litre while the diesel rate stands at Rs 94.14 per litre. The fuel prices had reached an all-time high after which the government cut the excise duty of petrol by Rs 5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 10 per litre in November last year. The Delhi government too had reduced the VAT from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent in December that year.

Government takes note of global surge in COVID-19 cases

Advertisement

Observing the rise in COVID-19 cases in many countries, the centre has asked states to ramp up surveillance through genome sequencing to help avert a surge in cases in India. It has also emphasised the need to monitor cases of influenza-like and severe acute respiratory illnesses. Countries in central and western Europe and southeast Asian countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore have witnessed an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases. Australia, New Zealand and South Korea also have witnessed a surge in cases.

India missile misfire nearly led to retaliation by Pakistan

According to reports, the BrahMos medium-range missile fired from Haryana’s Ambala by the Indian Air Force that landed in Pakistan, nearly triggered retaliation from the neighbouring country. The Indian government claimed that the misfire happened due to a “technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance." The accident had damaged some residential properties but no casualties were reported.

Champions League Quarterfinal draw: Chelsea Vs Real Madrid

Chelsea were drawn against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday. Manchester city will take on Atletico Madrid while Liverpool were drawn to play with Benfica after all three remaining English clubs were kept apart.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.