From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

The UPSC CSE prelims in 2023 are less than 100 days away. Thus, aspirants need to buckle to take up what is considered one of the toughest exams not just in India but around the globe. Almost every competitive test in India, including UPSC, has a significant portion of current events and general awareness. Reading up on current affairs might give you an advantage over other applicants in the general knowledge portion.

Advertisement

Here is a list of significant highlights from this week that you may read in order to better prepare yourself for any upcoming exams.

HP Cabinet Gives Nod To Implement Old Pension Scheme

The Himachal cabinet, which was presided by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has decided to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) from April 1 in the state. This would now put an additional burden of Rs 1,000 crore on the state exchequer for the financial year 2023-24. The employees under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), who retired after May 15, 2003, will be given OPS from the prospective date.

Advertisement

Gas Attacks On Iran School Girls

Advertisement

Iran saw an increase in suspected gas attacks on girls’ schools that resulted in the hospitalisation of more than 100 children. In the past three months, hundreds of episodes of respiratory distress have been documented among Iranian schoolgirls which may be a move to shut down girls’ schools. A total of 108 pupils were admitted to the hospital as a result of the gas attacks in Ardabil, and all of them were in stable condition. In the most recent cases, at least 10 girls’ schools were targeted, seven of them in the city of Ardabil in the northwest and three in Tehran, the capital

Advertisement

Australia’s Deakin University to Become First Foreign University To Set Up Campus In India

The Deakin University of Australia has been given permission to establish a campus in Gujarat’s GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City). With this approval from the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA), Deakin became the first foreign institution of higher learning to establish a campus in India. This is a significant step as the institution will now be allowed to provide the same courses they provide in Australia at a far lower cost. Dharmendra Pradhan, union minister of education, declared on March 1 that Wollongong and Deakin, two Australian institutions, will soon open campuses in the GIFT City.

Advertisement

Manish Sisodia Arrested In Delhi Liquor Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the liquor scam. Sisodia was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to reports, Sisodia was unable to respond to CBI inquiries on significant missing files. Soon after Manish Sisodia’s arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party staged a nationwide protest.

India Receives Record-High Share Of UK Visas

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis informed that 2022 saw a record-high number of Indian nationals being granted UK visas (for study, work, and travel). Indian nationals received over 25 per cent of the 28 lakh UK visas granted last year. The number of visas for students climbed by 73 per cent, those for work visas by 130 per cent and those for visiting visas by 30 per cent.

Read all the Latest Education News here