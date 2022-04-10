UPSC GK Capsule: From Pakistan's PM Removal to FCRA Laws, Know Key Events of the Week

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Service Exam 2022 preliminary exam will be held on June 5. With less than two months left for the first round of the competitive exam, candidates must keep themselves updated with the latest news to clear the exam and proceed to the mains. Hence, we bring you the weekly dose of news from the past week:

Imran Khan removed as Pakistan PM

Imran Khan has been removed as Pakistan’s Prime Minister through a no-confidence vote. The nomination papers for the new prime minister is likely to be submitted today along with the scrutiny. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history was ever ousted through a no-confidence motion and no one has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been nominated along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Party. The National Assembly is likely to elect the new PM tomorrow.

Booster dose

The Union health ministry has announced that all those aged 18 years and above will be allowed to get a booster dose from tomorrow. Initially, it will only be available at private centres and hospitals. Frontline and healthcare workers, and those 60 years will get the dose for free. Further, the gap between the second dose and the booster dose must be nine months. Those who took Covaxin will get a third dose of same and those who got Covishield will get the same as booster dose.

SC upholds Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

The Supreme Court has upheld the amendment in Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act stating that it was required in the interests of security of the country. It added that the Act will also protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The apex court said that acceptance of foreign donations can be completely prohibited if it undermines the constitutional morality of the nation. The recipient of foreign contribution has been prohibited from transferring the same to another person. It lays down that if such contributions are designated as FCRA account in a specified bank then they can be taken into account.

France presidential election

France has begun the first round of the country’s presidential election. As many as 48 million voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is also seeking a second five-year term. The first round of election is today up till 7 pm. If no one is elected with more than half of the total vote, a second and decisive round between the top two candidates will be held on April 24. Apart from Macron, Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Melenchon are among the top figures vying for the presidential seat.

Sri Lanka protest

Thousands of people marched towards Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office. It is the biggest protest in the country amid its dire economic crisis. Sri Lanka has seen severe shortages of food, power cuts, fuel deficiency and other essentials in the last few weeks. The country’s powerful business community have also begun to withdraw support for president Rajapaksa.

