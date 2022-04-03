UPSC GK Capsule: From Russia Offering Oil to India to Women's World Cup, Check Top Events of the Week

With just two months left for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2022 preliminary exam, revision and keeping a track of current affairs is of utmost importance. Right from Punjab seeking immediate transfer of Chandigarh to itself to IPL, here is your weekly dose of current affairs.

Russia offers India oil at huge discount

Russia is offering India its crude oil at a huge discount. It is offering $35 a barrel to India owing to the Ukraine-Russia war. India imports 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements. In 2021, the country bought 12 million barrels of the oil from Russia, which is only 2 per cent of the total requirement. This comes amid rise in oil prices in the country. Buying oil at a lower price would keep domestic petroleum prices in check and keep inflation under control. Besides, petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for the 11th time in the last 13 days.

Advertisement

Punjab seeks immediate transfer of Chandigarh

The Punjab State Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to immediately transfer the Union Territory of Chandigarh to the state. Currently, it is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann moved the resolution in the state assembly. Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), AAP, BSP supported the resolution. BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma opposed the resolution and subsequently walked out from the assembly in protest.

No-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Advertisement

Pakistani opposition legislators hade earlier launched a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the parliament. The step was taken to seek the removal of Khan government amid accusations that the country’s economy has been mismanaged. The Pakistan Supreme Court had formed a special bench to look into the matter. On Saturday, the no-confidence motion against PM Khan was rejected by the National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Khan.

IPL

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarted on March 26 with 12 teams this time. Usually, 10 teams are included every year but there has been an addition of two teams this time — Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK lost the first two matches, MI lost their first match, RCB played two games with one win and a loss, while KKR won two out of three matches. Further, MS Dhoni became the third-oldest batter to register a half-century in the IPL.

Australia defeats England to win Women’s World Cup

Australia defeated England by 71 runs in the Women’s World Cup 2022. They have now won the the game seven times out of the 12 world cups that have taken place in women’s cricket. Australia’s Alyssa Healy also recorded the highest individual score by 170 runs in Women’s World Cup final.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.