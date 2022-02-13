UPSC GK Capsule: Know Important Events of the Week

With almost a week left for the UPSC application process to conclude, candidates who are willing to apply or have applied must stay updated with the current news events. One of the most competitive government job entrances, this year the recruitment drive will fill as many as 861 vacancies. The registration process will continue till February 22 and the preliminary exam will be held on June 5. Here’s your weekly dose of news of the past week:

Karnataka Hijab row

After hijab-wearing Muslim students were denied entry at a PU college in Udupi last month, protests erupted in several parts of Karnataka. Some male students of Bhandarkar’s College in Kundpur who were wearing saffron shawls protested against Muslim students wearing hijab. A petition has been filed in the Karnataka high court which later passed an interim order restraining students from wearing any religious attire in colleges. The court is slated to hear the case next Monday.

Ishan Kishan Biggest Bid in IPL auction 2022

Wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan was bought by the Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. With this, Kishan became the biggest buy during the IPL auction this year. Deepak Chahar was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore and Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

Adani among world’s top 10 richest

Earlier last week, Gautam Adani with 88.5 billion dollars surpassed Mukesh Ambani as the world’s 10th richest person. Elon Musk is the world’s richest person with 235 billion dollars in wealth according to Bloomberg. He is followed by Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin.

Assembly elections

The assembly elections have begun in five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur. The elections will be completed in seven phases. Voting has already started in UP from February 10. Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa elections will be held in a single phase on February 14. Voting in Manipur will take place in two phases from February 27. The results of all the assembly polls will be declared on March 10.

Kerala reports 1st case of monkey fever

A 24-year-old man from Kerala contracted the monkey fever making it the first case in the state this year. Also known as Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), another case was reported last month in Karnataka. A vector-borne disease, monkey fever causes vomiting, body ache, nausea, and fever that lasts for 5-12 days.

